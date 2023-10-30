After losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the team's fourth consecutive loss, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur couldn't use coach speak to hide his true feelings.

“It’s just like, you know, we’re a mess right now,” is how the coach concluded his post-game press conference, courtesy of ESPN's Rob Demovsky. For a season that started with such promise, it feels like 2023 is about to slip away.

Green Bay kicked off their season with a win and were 2-1 after three weeks. But they now sit at 2-5, having lost a crucial NFC North game to the Vikings 24-10. The Detroit Lions are 5-2 and have looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders for much of the season.

For the third straight game, the Packers failed to score 20 points. Newly appointed starting quarterback Jordan Love is not providing the stability the Packers need and have enjoyed at the position for decades.

Once again, the Packers didn't give themselves much of a chance, falling behind early. They managed a lone field goal in the first half; the team has now been outscored 73-9 in the first half of their last five games, per the Associated Press.

LaFleur started his head-coaching career in style, winning 13 games in each of his first three seasons leading the Packers. Last season was a step back, as the team struggled to an 8-9 record. It was the first season under LaFleur without playoff football.

It feels like an eight win season is already out of reach for the Packers as they struggle to discover any consistency on offense. Love's latest performance will raise questions about his future as the team's QB.

If LaFleur and the Packers front office got that decision wrong, this mess will take longer to clean up than anyone in Green Bay wants to admit.