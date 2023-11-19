Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is praising his teammates following the first 300 yard passing game of his career.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love reached a career and personal milestone Sunday when the young gunslinger got his first 300 yard passing game as an NFL player. Love finished with 322 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in the Packers' 23-20 win over the L.A. Chargers. Love was quick to give praise to his teammates following the game.

“That was one of our better games in my career as a starter so far, but it’s everybody,” Love said, per USA Today.

Green Bay needed each one of those yards in order to withstand the Chargers. Love finished with 27 completions on 40 attempts, without an interception. The most crucial drive of the game was engineered by Love, as the Packers marched down the field late in the fourth quarter while trailing 20-16. Love threw a 24 yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs with a few minutes left in the game to get the go-ahead score. Love called the entire experience “awesome.”

Green Bay certainly hopes their quarterback is finding his stride at exactly the right time. The Packers are going through a frustrating season, filled with ups and downs as is to be expected with a young quarterback. Green Bay is 4-6 and in need of a winning streak to get back in the NFC playoff picture.

The Packers next play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day in an important NFC North showdown. The Lions are 8-2 and having one of their best seasons in several years. Detroit roared back to defeat the Chicago Bears on Sunday, after trailing 23-14 in the fourth quarter of that game.

The Packers and Lions kick off at 12:30 Eastern on Thursday.