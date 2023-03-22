Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

It’s Jordan Love’s time. The Green Bay Packers are preparing to move on from Aaron Rodgers and make Love their starting quarterback as the future Hall of Famer angles for a move out of town.

There is lots of uncertainty around Love given his lack of experience. While turning to an unproven QB has worked for the Packers before with Rodgers, it is always a risk. Three-time Pro Bowler Matt Hasselbeck believes that Love may have proven enough to show he can be Green Bay’s guy, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“Ted Thompson and Mike McCarthy were sure that Aaron Rodgers was ready at one point,” Hasselbeck said, via ESPN. “Andy Reid & Co. were sure that Patrick Mahomes was ready at one point. I would just say that it’s not from game film. It’s about each and every day, and it’s things that maybe the player himself doesn’t even realize. It could be something you did in practice or something you didn’t do, a tough situation and you didn’t flinch. You just kinda know…I think some people think something like that might have happened with Jordan Love at this point.”

Rodgers himself was very complimentary of him, as have other Packers players like Aaron Jones. Love has only completed 50 passes and has three touchdowns and three interceptions at the NFL level, so he still has to prove himself on the field. Getting so many endorsements, though, suggests that he could be ready.

As the Packers negotiate a trade that sends Rodgers to the New York Jets, they will also be looking to make sure Love has the support to develop into a franchise QB.