By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

With the season all but done for the Green Bay Packers, it’s hard not to imagine if Aaron Rodgers is now playing his last few games with the same team that drafted him some 17 years ago. The reigning back-to-back league MVP is still under contract through 2023, but there’s no denying that retirement has emerged as a real option for the 39-year-old. Rodgers has also been linked to a potential move away from Green Bay in the past, thereby casting more doubt on his future with the Packers.

If you ask head coach Matt LaFleur, however, he currently has no doubt in his mind as to whether or not he wants Rodgers back next season:

“Yeah, absolutely. Of course,” LaFleur said, via Packers beat reporter Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

For his part, it is clear that LaFleur is already planning ahead for next season with Rodgers as still his QB1. He also isn’t shy about making his true feelings known about the situation with Rodgers now heading to what should be yet another very interesting offseason.

For what it’s worth, Aaron Rodgers is set to pocket $59.5 million with the Packers next season. It’s hard to imagine the four-time All-Pro quarterback walking away from such a substantial payday, and you also can’t see the Packers cutting him from the squad. A trade, on the other hand, is still a possibility for the team as they could potentially consider trying to get as much value as they can out of Rodgers before he finally hangs it up.