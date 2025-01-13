The Green Back Packers suffered a tough 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, ending their season, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave all of the credit to the Eagles.

“It's never easy when it ends like this. Give Philly all the credit. They certainly were the better team tonight,” Matt LaFleur said, via Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap.

The Eagles did dominate the game from pretty much start to finish, even though their offense left the game within reach into the fourth quarter. Philadelphia's defense stifled Green Bay's offense for the majority of the game. There were injuries to players like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed coming into and throughout the game, but the offense did not show up. LaFleur pointed out the Eagles' home field advantage as the difference in the game.

“It just goes back to show you the importance of getting these home-field games,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. “We have a really tough division, and I'm hoping our guys use that as fuel this offseason to dig a little deeper.”

Winning the NFC North was a tall task this season, as the Detroit Lions finished with a 15-2 record, and the Minnesota Vikings finished with a 14-3 record. Green Bay had a good regular season, but it will not get any easier to secure the NFC North, as the Lions still will be talented on paper next season, and the Vikings likely will as well.

The Packers are a talented team that is very young. Some additions could help them improve next season. Still, it will be a battle to win the NFC North division, as it could remain the best in the NFL in 2025. After coming up short in 2024, it will be interesting to see how the Packers add to their young and talented roster in 2025.