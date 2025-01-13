Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs left the Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and is being evaluated for a concussion, the team announced.

Romeo Doubs went up to try to bring down what would have been a touchdown pass from Jordan Love, and fell hard as a result.

Doubs remained on the ground for a long period of time, and was surrounded by his teammates. He eventually get to his feet and walk to the locker room with assistance, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The Packers are already dealing with the absence of Christian Watson, who is missing this game against the Eagles due to injury. Now, they are dealing with Doubs potentially for the rest of the game. The Packers' wide receiver room, which is deep, is down two key players.

Green bay does not have a true main option at wide receiver, so it will be on players like Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and other weapons like Josh Jacobs and Tucker Kraft to step up to fill the void. In another negative turn for the Packers, Reed got banged up on one of the ensuing drives.

The Packers' offense has struggled for the majority of the day, but due to the Eagles' inability to pull away, they still have an opportunity to come back and get the upset win. It will be a tough task with the Packers' wide receiver depth essentially decimated by injuries.

When it comes to yardage, Reed is the leading receiver for the Packers this season, followed by Kraft, Watson and Doubs. Three of those four players possibly could be out for the game with injuries.

It will be interesting to see if the Packers are able to come back. If they do, Green Bay hopes its wide receivers will be good to go for next week's game.