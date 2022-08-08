Matt LaFleur’s preseason plan for Aaron Rodgers, revealed

The Green Bay Packers are looking to finally make a championship run in the 2022 NFL season. After seasons of postseason despair, the Packers are hoping that a weakened NFC will help them make a championship leap this season. Two guys who figure to have large roles in that potential jump are head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers status as preseason action rolls around is certainly noteworthy for the Packers their fans. Rodgers rarely plays in the preseason, meaning the Packers usually have to wait a little longer to see how he looks on the field with the offense.

That strategy may change this season, however. Matt LaFleur ruled out Rodgers for Green Bay’s first two preseason contests, but said he may consider giving Rodgers and the rest of the Packers’ starters some action in the third preseason game considering how rusty the team looked to open the 2021 season.

LaFleur said he’ll make decision whether Rodgers will play this preseason after Packers-Saints next week, so he’ll sit first two. LaFleur previously said he might handle starters differently because of season-opening dud last season. Rodgers didn’t play at all last preseason. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 8, 2022

This would certainly be a different strategy from the Packers, and it may end up helping them have a successful 2022 campaign. Green Bay got destroyed by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 last season by a score of 38-3, so LaFleur’s concerns about the Packers getting off to a slow start are valid.

Getting Rodgers as much run time as possible before the regular season seems to be of the utmost importance considering the changes the Packers offense has undergone this offseason. So while Rodgers will stay on the sidelines early on the preseason, it may be worth checking in on him when the third game rolls around and seeing how the Packers offense looks.