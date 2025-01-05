The Green Bay Packers are going to be a bit banged up at receiver heading into a game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is able to play while Romeo Doubs is out, per NFL Network.

Watson has been dealing with a knee injury, while Doubs is out due to an illness. Green Bay has several other defensive players inactive for the game, including linebacker Quay Walker.

The issues mean the Packers passing game will surely be affected. Both receivers have had big games this season for Green Bay, who are trying to end the regular season on a high note. The Packers enter Sunday's game with a 11-5 record.

Packers have had solid production this season from the wide receivers

The loss of Doubs will not be easy to take for the Packers. The wideout had a great game in his last outing against the Minnesota Vikings. In that contest, Doubs caught seven passes for 58 yards. He has 601 receiving yards this season, with four touchdown receptions.

Watson is another big target, and he will be needed with Doubs out. The wideout has 620 receiving yards this season, and had some big-time games earlier this year. He posted 150 receiving yards the last time Green Bay played the Bears. Watson also finished a contest against the Detroit Lions this season with four receptions for 114 yards. Packers fans are certainly glad to have him available.

With Doubs unable to play, that means there's an opportunity for Malik Heath to get more targets. Heath has seven receptions this season for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He scored a TD in the team's last game against the Vikings, a loss. Heath has just one target in his last three game appearances.

The Packers have other options too in the receiver room. Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton are also available to pick up the slack with Doubs out. Doubs is second on the team in targets, so someone will have to step up if Green Bay wins the Bears game.

The Packers have been dealing with injuries all season, but the team still found a way to win 11 games. In a bizarre turn of events, the 11-5 record is only good enough for third in the NFC North. The Lions and the Minnesota Vikings are tied atop the division standings at 14-2 apiece.

Green Bay and Chicago play at 1:00 ET on Sunday. The Bears are 4-12 heading into the game.