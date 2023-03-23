Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Green Bay Packers are re-signing linebacker Justin Hollins to a 1-year, $1.2 million contract in NFL Free Agency, The 33rd Team contributor Ari Meirov wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“Hollins recently took a visit with the Giants and is coming off a 3.5 sack season,” wrote Meirov.

A former edge rusher for the Los Angeles Rams, Hollins has spent four years in the NFL since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He has played in 55 games and started in seven for the Rams, Packers and Denver Broncos. The 6-foot-5-inch linebacker played in 10 games and started in five for the Rams in 2022 before Los Angeles waived him in November.

Justin Hollins garnered 2.5 sacks, nine combined tackles and three tackles for loss after he was claimed off of waivers by the Packers just a few days later. He earned two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit in his first game as a Packer, a 40-33 victory by the Philadelphia Eagles three days after Green Bay signed him.

Green Bay brought back strong safety Rudy Ford and cornerback Corey Ballentine. Ford will return on a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million. The details of Corey Ballentine’s deal have yet to be revealed.

Tight end Robert Tonyan took his talents to the Chicago Bears, a decision that did not shock those close with the native of McHenry, Illinois.

“Did I think I’d be a tight end for the Bears? No,” said Tonyan via the Chicago Tribune’s Colleen Kane. “But did I think I’d play for the Bears? Yeah, absolutely.

“In my brain, I was playing for the Bears my whole life. I’m just super pumped to be here.”

Tonyan earned one reception on two yards against Chicago in Week 13. The 28-19 Packers win saw Justin Hollins make one assisted tackle.