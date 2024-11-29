Thanksgiving football traditions go beyond touchdowns and victories, as Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love learned the hard way last year. After leading the Packers to a Thanksgiving Day win in 2023, Love was surprisingly left out of the customary turkey leg celebration. This year, Packers legend LeRoy Butler ensured no such oversight would exist.

Butler, a Hall of Famer and Packers icon, made up for “Turkeygate” in a big way following Green Bay's 30-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night. As part of NBC's postgame coverage, Butler personally delivered a platter of turkey legs to Love and teammates Josh Jacobs and Isaiah McDuffie, the game's standout players. The feast, which included sides like Butler's homemade mac ‘n cheese, became the night's highlight.

“It’s delicious,” Love said with a grin, raising two turkey legs in celebration for the fans. “It’s very good.”

This year’s victory feast carried extra significance for Love after last year’s snub. “We were very motivated,” Love said with a chuckle. “We needed a turkey leg this year.”

Jordan Love leads Packers to dominant win, gets has Turkey and eats it too

Butler’s culinary efforts were a symbolic capstone to an impressive Packers performance that solidified their position as NFC contenders. With the win, Green Bay improved to 9-3 and stayed within reach of the division-leading Detroit Lions. Quarterback Jordan Love, once again showcasing his growth, threw two touchdown passes to Jayden Reed and avoided interceptions for the second consecutive game. Running back Josh Jacobs added a rushing touchdown, marking his third straight game finding the end zone.

The Packers also flexed their defensive muscles. An early muffed punt by the Dolphins' Malik Washington set the tone when backup quarterback Robert Rochell recovered the ball inside the Dolphins’ 10-yard line. Love quickly capitalized with a touchdown pass to Reed, putting the Packers up early and maintaining control throughout the game. The defense kept Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under pressure, with sacks from Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, and Kenny Clark.

The Packers’ red zone efficiency has been a major storyline in recent weeks. After ranking 27th in the league earlier in the season, they’ve turned things around dramatically, scoring touchdowns on nine consecutive red zone trips before settling for a field goal in the third quarter. Against the Dolphins, they reached the end zone on their first four red zone possessions.

While the Packers still trail the Lions in the NFC North, decisive wins over the 49ers and Dolphins highlight a team gaining momentum. With a pivotal showdown against Detroit looming, the Packers' playoff aspirations remain alive and well. Thanks to LeRoy Butler, Thanksgiving 2024 wasn’t just about football—it was about redemption, tradition, and ensuring Jordan Love got the turkey leg he earned.