When it comes to impact defensive players, the Green Bay Packers are counting on edge rusher/linebacker Rashan Gary to provide a spark this season with his ability to rush the passer. As the Packers get ready to prepare for the start of the season, they have placed Gary on the PUP list.

The Packers are not taking any chances with Gary as he attempts to come back from last season's ACL injury. The hope is that he will be healthy enough to play by the start of the season, but he is not going to push it in the early part of training camp.

Prior to his injury last season, Gary had 6.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 7 tackles for loss and 32 tackles in 9 games. Projected out over a full 17-game season, Gary would have double-digit sacks and 12 or 13 tackles for loss.

It seems unlikely that Gary will be at his best when he does get back on the field. That's because an ACL injury is a serious rehab project. Players can often get back on the field in the following year after the injury, but they don't return to their best form until the year after that. However, if Gary continues to make progress, his return will give the Packers an upgrade in their overall defensive play.

Green Bay appears to be the best defensive team in the NFC North, and if Rashan Gary is in the lineup along with Preston Smith, the margin between the Packers defense and those of the Vikings, Lions and Bears may be significant.

A big season by the Packers defense is necessary since the offense is likely to be in transition without Aaron Rodgers. It will likely take Jordan Love several games before he is comfortable in the offense.