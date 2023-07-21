As the 2023 NFL training camp approaches, the Green Bay Packers and their coaching staff face a crucial decision that could have a significant impact on the team's success in the upcoming season. The focus of this decision centers around the possibility of cutting Preston Smith, a talented and experienced linebacker. Of course, the Packers aim to build a championship-caliber roster. As such, this roster decision becomes a pivotal moment that could shape the team's future. In this article, we will delve into the reasons why cutting Preston Smith may be the toughest roster decision the Chiefs have to make at the 2023 training camp.

Veteran Situation

Several veterans are remaining on the team, but their future with the organization remains uncertain. Two players who stand out in this regard are Jaire Alexander and Preston Smith. Alexander's contract includes a significant amount of guaranteed money, making it unlikely for the team to cut him. That's given the substantial financial implications and because he's four years younger than Smith. On the other hand, Preston Smith's potential departure could save the team approximately $2 million, albeit with a cost of around $4 million.

The Packers should approach this decision with careful consideration, not making any hasty moves without due cause. Having dedicated the last four years of his career to the Packers after joining from Washington, Smith has established himself as a seasoned veteran on the team.

Make Way for Youth

As we alluded to, he is also approaching 31 years old during the regular season. That means his productive years as a player are inevitably limited. There is a recognition that he may only have a few more fruitful seasons ahead before potentially becoming a roster spot holder. Given his commitment to the Packers, allowing him to explore opportunities with a legitimate championship contender may be a respectful and fitting course of action.

Meanwhile, the Packers have promising talent in Lukas Van Ness, the 13th-overall pick in this year's draft. He definitely has the potential to step into the role that Smith once occupied. This transition could signal a new era for the team's defense, as they groom young talent to secure the future success of the franchise.

Preston Smith's Performance

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, Preston Smith has been a key contributor to the Packers' defense since joining the team in 2019. His production dipped a bit in 2020 with just 4 sacks, but it picked up in 2021-2022. He had a combined 17.5 sacks over those two seasons. Despite that, we expect a decline in production sooner rather than later. This, coupled with the emergence of younger and more promising players, puts Smith's future with the team in jeopardy.

One of the primary reasons why cutting Smith is a tough decision is the emergence of younger, promising players on the Packers' roster. The team has invested in developing a talented group of linebackers who have shown great potential during off-season workouts and training camps. These young players possess the speed, agility, and playmaking ability that could elevate the Packers' defense to new heights. Making room for potential rising stars like Van Ness by parting ways with a veteran like Smith is a difficult but necessary step toward building a sustainable and successful team.

Salary Cuts

As we said, another factor that weighs heavily on the decision to possibly cut Smith is the team's salary cap situation. The Packers need to make strategic financial decisions to ensure they can retain key players and address other areas of need. By cutting Smith, the team would free up a significant amount of cap space that could be allocated toward strengthening other positions on the roster. This financial flexibility is crucial in maintaining a competitive team in the long run.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the decision to potentially cut Preston Smith at the 2023 training camp is undoubtedly the toughest roster decision the Packers face now. It requires careful evaluation of Smith's performance, consideration of the team's salary cap situation, and recognition of the emergence of younger talent. Sure, Smith has been a valuable contributor in the past. Still, the Packers must prioritize the long-term success of the team and make difficult decisions to ensure they remain competitive. By freeing up cap space and providing opportunities for younger players to shine, the Packers can position themselves for a bright future.

Moving forward, the Green Bay Packers will start the 2023 NFL season with Jordan Love as their quarterback, following the departure of Aaron Rodgers. We expect them to lean a lot on their defense. Again, this makes their Preston Smith decision quite pivotal.