Sammy Watkins is moving from an offense run by Lamar Jackson to one that is orchestrated by Aaron Rodgers. That doesn’t sound bad at all. It also appears that Watkins believes that his ceiling gets higher with the Green Bay Packers than when he was playing with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of Rodgers. “Patrick Mahomes is incredibly good, but A-Rod is on a whole other level, Sammy Watkins said (h/t Pro Football Focus).

Aaron Rodgers has long been a proven asset for the Packers, so nothing that Sammy Watkins said must have surprised them. What the Packers need to know is whether Watkins is going to work out for them after signing the veteran wide receiver to a one-year deal worth $1.85 million back in April. The former Clemson Tigers star is tasked to help fill in the large void left downfield by Davante Adams, who the Packers traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the 2021 NFL season, Adams got 31.31 percent of the target share in the Packers’ passing attack that averaged 250.6 behind Aaron Rodgers’ exploits in the pocket. Sammy Watkins isn’t going to assume all of that target share, but he is expected to play a vital role. The hope for Watkins — and the Packers — is that his body won’t get in the way of his attempt to have a fruitful stint in Green Bay. Watkins has not played a full season since his rookie season in 2014 when he was still with the Buffalo Bills.