It is not uncommon to see fights break out during NFL training camp and during the NFL preseason, especially during joint practices. In fact, even the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots previously got into a scuffle during a practice before their scheduled Saturday game. On Saturday, another incident occurred as the Packers and Patriots got into a shoving match prior to kickoff, according to Zack Cox of NESN.

Tempers tend to flare early in the season. Teams often get involved in incidents like this but it is not quite as common for shoving matches/fights to happen before NFL preseason games. Based on what has occurred, although the hope is that both teams avoid altercations moving forward, it would not be surprising if there ends up being plenty of tension between the Packers and Patriots throughout Saturday's affair.

Packers, Patriots tempers flare

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Matthew Judon of New England recently sent a message to both the Packers and Patriots following their original altercation, which took place on Thursday.

“We don't put gloves on for a living,” Judon said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We're not boxers. We're not fighters. We came here to get better. If that happened during a game, we all would've been kicked out. We came here to play football and that's what we eventually got to.”

New England and Green Bay may have trouble in terms of avoiding fighting one another, but it should be noted that the teams will not play each other during the 2023 regular season.