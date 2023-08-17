The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers are holding joint practices this week ahead of their preseason game on Saturday, and Patriots linebacker Matthew Judonspoke candidly on the amount of scuffles that happened during practice.

“We don't put gloves on for a living,” Matthew Judon said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We're not boxers. We're not fighters. We came here to get better. If that happened during a game, we all would've been kicked out. We came here to play football and that's what we eventually got to.”

Although the Patriots and Packers eventually got to playing football and getting better during the joint practice on Thursday, it was clear that Judon was bothered by the lack of productivity that was displayed early on as a result of the scuffles that took place in the practice.

Fights during joint practices are very common, so it is not shocking to see that there were some scuffles between the two teams. However, Judon's opinion on the matter is not one that is often expressed by players. Usually after fights happen in joint practices, the players brush it off as something that was not a big deal.

Judon clearly has a different perspective. He voiced the concern about players getting ejected if something like that were to happen in a game, along with the lack of productivity on the field.

It will be interesting to see if anything carries over to Saturday's preseason game, or if the teams will have cooled off by then.