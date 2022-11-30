Published November 30, 2022

By Charles Herrmann

Fresh off a heartbreaking primetime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers hope to get back on track against their NFC North rival Chicago Bears in Week 13 on Sunday. In the loss against the Eagles, quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the contest early with rib injuries, replaced by backup quarterback Jordan Love. On Wednesday, it was announced Rodgers did not practice, bringing his availability for Week 13 into question, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While this could merely be a veteran rest day, it will certainly be worth monitoring Rodgers’ health as the weekend approaches. Now saddled with a 4-8 record in third place in the NFC North division, the Packers would undoubtedly benefit from having a healthy Rodgers in tow. In addition to his rib injuries, Rodgers is also playing with an injured thumb that has hampered him for much of the 2022 NFL season. Thus far in 2022, the reigning NFL MVP has struggled at times without long-time teammate Davante Adams on the roster, tallying 2,682 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference.

Fortunately, a showdown against the Bears will be a good opportunity for the Packers to bounce back should Rodgers be deemed healthy enough to play on Sunday. Historically speaking, Aaron Rodgers has performed exceptionally well against the Bears. Per Statmuse, Rodgers has a career 23-5 record against the Bears, throwing for 63 touchdowns and only ten interceptions.

