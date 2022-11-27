Published November 27, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

This season is a complete disaster for the Green Bay Packers. There’s no sugarcoating it: they have been completely awful this season, sitting at a 4-7 record right now. All hope for a playoff spots seems to be lost, especially with Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury becoming a factor. Apparently, though, Rodgers’ thumb is worse than initially reported.

Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury is actually an avulsion fracture, according to Ian Rapoport’s sources. Basically, it’s an injury that happens when a ligament is forcefully ripped from where it is attached, with some bone taken off. It’s essentially two injuries in one: a fractured bone AND a torn ligament. That’s… not exactly great news for Packers fans.

“Aaron Rodgers’ injury, suffered during the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the Giants in London on Oct. 9, is actually an avulsion fracture of the thumb, sources say. It is serious enough that surgery is almost always the answer to fix this type of injury, according to people with knowledge of Rodgers’ fracture.”

For the Packers to have a shot at even making it back to playoff contention, they’ll need to win most, if not all of their games. That’s easier said than done though: they face the Eagles this week, followed by games against the white-hot Bears, the Dolphins, and the Vikings.

It’s going to be infinitely harder with Rodgers continuing to play injured. We’ll see if the Packers can rally behind their injured star and step up to the plate. Their first challenge is conquering the league-leading Eagles on their home turf.