By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t immediately commit to playing next season. And the rumblings surrounding his future don’t seem likely to quiet down soon.

The Packers quarterback refused a jersey swap following a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. When speaking to the media, he said he “wouldn’t hold them hostage” as he contemplated his future.

Also on Sunday night, NBC Sports cameras caught Rodgers walking up the tunnel with Randall Cobb. The Packers duo looked overcome with emotion as they made their way off the playing field.

“It’s a little raw right now. It’s just a little bit after the game, so I want to take the emotion out of it and have the conversation and see where the organization’s at and see how I feel after some time has passed,” Rodgers said after the loss.

The Packers loss eliminated them from playoff contention, and saw them finish below .500. This is the first time they have finished with a losing record since finishing 6-9-1 in 2018.

Rodgers threw 17 completions on 27 attempts, recording 207 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also threw a game-sealing interception to Lions safety Kerby Joseph in the fourth quarter.

Joseph’s interception on Sunday marked the third time the rookie picked off Rodgers this season. The Illinois product picked the Packers quarterback off twice in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to Detroit in Week 9.

The 2022 season saw the Lions sweep the Packers for the first time since 2018. And depending on Rodgers’ future, it may signal a shift in the dynamics of the NFC North.