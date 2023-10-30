The Green Bay Packers don't have much going right for them currently, as they have just a 2-5 record through their first seven games of the season. After another tough loss in Week 8 to the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers did manage to get some good news, as it was revealed they had locked up star pass rusher Rashan Gary to a huge four-year, $107 million extension that will keep him in town for the foreseeable future.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Packers LB Rashan Gary signed a four-year $107 million contract extension, he announced.”

The 12th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Gary enjoyed a breakout campaign back in 2021 when he racked up 9.5 sacks for the Packers, but he saw his momentum disrupted last season when he tore his ACL in Green Bay's Week 9 action. Green Bay picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but it was clear that the 2023 campaign was going to be a big one for Gary.

Gary has played in all seven games for the Packers, and while he's had to shake on some rust, he's looked strong to this point (4.5 sacks, 15 tackles, 5 TFL, 8 QB Hits, 1 PD). Gary has remained a disruptive force off the edge for Green Bay, and he should only continue to get stronger as he spends more time on the field.

This is a big money deal for Gary, but he has looked great in his return from his ACL injury, and that was enough for the Packers to shell out this big deal to avoid having him reach free agency this upcoming offseason. Gary is a building block for Green Bay on defense, and it will be interesting to see what heights he can reach now that his future is secured.