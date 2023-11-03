Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia spoke on the possibility of returning to Raiders as full-time head coach

The phrase “I told you so” is being hurled at the Las Vegas Raiders ad nauseam following the firings of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. One person who has every right to utter those words is current Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

While he is opting for the high road, the former Raiders interim HC did have an intriguing response when asked about the possibility of a reunion. “I’ll let you know in January,” a smiling Bisaccia told Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

That ought to to perk fans' ears. Bisaccia was thrust into the unenviable position of taking over a Raiders team flooded with questions and controversy following Jon Gruden's email scandal in 2021. He led them to a 7-5 record and a postseason berth as interim coach. His strong rapport with players and ability to motivate the locker room made him a favorite to land the job permanently in the offseason.

Owner Mark Davis was not in lock-step with the fans, however, and went the way of Ziegler and McDaniels. Bisaccia joined the Packers, who were in severe need of his help after special teams woes played a big role in them being upset in the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. He has yet to be given the opportunity to helm a team from start to finish.

That could change, though, especially if the Raiders are hoping to build trust with their ever-patient fan base. But Rich Bissaccia has no interest in pondering that hypothetical scenario until the season ends. Nor does he wish to revisit any past misfortunes.

“I’m trying to dominate the controllables in my life,” he said. “I think it’s kind of a thing we all try to do. We try to teach our kids that. I don’t wish anybody any ill. To be honest with you, I’d walked away from that situation a long time ago.”