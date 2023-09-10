Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs injured his hamstring during practice two weeks ago. However, good news has emerged. ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night revealed that Doubs is likely to play in the season opener against the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

Packers’ WR Romeo Doubs, listed as questionable for today’s game due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Bears but likely in a limited fashion, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2023

The Packers have high hopes for the 23-year-old Doubs. He had a solid rookie season with 42 receptions, 425 yards, and three touchdowns in 13 games. Recall that the Packers picked Doubs in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft from Nevada. He also had 67 passes thrown his way during his rookie year, averaging 10.1 yards per catch.

When asked about the injuries to his offensive players last week, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur remained hopeful.

“We've got a plan in place, and we'll play the guys that are available and ready to go,” he said. “The one thing about this league is nobody cares. You've got to find a way to get it done, and I think our guys have taken that mindset no matter who's out there. The expectations remain the same – and that is to go out there and play winning football. So, we'll get our guys ready to go.”

Now in his sophomore year, Doubs is a starter alongside quarterback Jordan Love. Doubs showed his skills during the preseason, with four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown from Love in two games.

Unfortunately, Doubs missed the last preseason game due to his hamstring injury. He only returned to practice earlier this week.

Doubs, however, will likely play limited minutes against the Bears. Take note as well that the Packers will have only four other available receivers. Those are rookies Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Malik Heath. They will play alongside second-year receiver Samori Toure. Meanwhile, fellow second-year wideout Christian Watson won't play on Sunday. The Packers also did not call up a receiver from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Packers finished with an 8-9 record last season. They won both games against the Bears in 2022. They beat Chicago, 27-10, at home in Week 2 and repeated with a 28-19 road win in Week 13.