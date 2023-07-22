The Green Bay Packers will have a whole different look in 2023 after Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb all left for the New York Jets. That means their offensive core now consists of QB Jordan Love along with pass-catchers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, among others.

After a strong rookie year in 2022, the team's writer, Wes Hodkiewicz, believes Doubs is in line to be WR2 this upcoming season due to two reasons in particular. Via Packers.com:

“I think Doubs' overall consistency is what makes him the frontrunner for WR2. Frankly, that's what separates him as a receiver. Doubs' chemistry with Jordan Love is also undeniable. Whatever happens, though, all three are going to play a lot for the Packers this season. Green Bay is counting on Doubs and Reed regardless of how they're labeled in fantasy football circles.”

In the fan mailbox, a Cheesehead supporter was wondering why Doubs is considered WR2 when Jayden Reed, their most recent draft pick was taken in the second round in April not far after where Watson was drafted. Hodkiewicz was simply explaining why.

Romeo Doubs already has fantastic chemistry with Love and did prove to be consistent in 22′. He reeled in 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns for an average of 10.1 yards per catch. There is no question that the former Nevada standout will have a bigger role in 23′ and by the sounds of it, Green Bay firmly believes he'll be an important piece.

It's going to be very interesting to see how these young offensive weapons fare alongside Love as they head into the post-Rodgers era.