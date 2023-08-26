Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs missed his team's preseason finale against the Seattle Seahwks with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

A locked-in starter entering his second NFL season, Doubs was one of many Green Bay staples to sit out Saturday's contest. Running back Aaron Jones, left tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Rashan Gary were also among those sidelined versus the Seahawks.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The severity of Doubs' hamstring issue is currently unknown. While regulars across the NFL will miss their team's exhibition finale in order to ensure health for Week 1 of the regular season, not all of Green Bay's sidelined players were healthy scratches. Gary, for instance, only returned to practice earlier this week after tearing his ACL, the team taking a cautious approach to his full recovery.

Doubs figures to be among first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love's most popular targets in 2023. A fourth-round pick from Nevada last year, Doubs enjoyed a solid rookie season in green and gold, finishing with 42 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games, all among team leaders.

The Packers, 1-1 in exhibition play entering Saturday's game, open the regular season at the Chicago Bears on September 10th. The 2023 campaign marks the dawn of a new era for Green Bay, which parted ways with future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in March.