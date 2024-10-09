Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs returned to practice on Wednesday after serving a one-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team,” per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The suspension stemmed from Doubs' absence from two practices and team meetings last Thursday and Friday. Despite his absence, the Packers managed to secure a 24-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

Reports indicated that Doubs had grown frustrated with his role in the Packers' passing game, but after a Monday meeting with head coach Matt LaFleur, both parties appear ready to move forward. Doubs' return comes at a crucial time as the Packers prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

‘Romeo Doubs is practicing after skipping last Thursday and Friday before his one-game suspension. Christian Watson practicing for the first time since his ankle injury in Week 4. Devonte Wyatt the only player not practicing for the Packers today.'

In the postgame press conference following the Rams' victory, LaFleur expressed optimism ahead of his meeting with Doubs, anticipating the wide receiver's return.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to our conversation tomorrow, so I fully anticipate him coming back and I’m hopeful that he will come back and get ready to work,” LaFleur said. He stressed the importance of staying focused, adding, “Distractions happen in the National Football League, distractions happen in life, and you have got to do your best to just focus on the task at hand, and I thought our guys did a pretty good job of that.”