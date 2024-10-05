As the Green Bay Packers gear up for a Week 5 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, fans were met with a concerning update when Romeo Doubs surprisingly showed up on the injury report late in the week.

Why? Well, the reasons are personal… literally.

Sharing his reporting at Sports Illustrated, Bill Huber noted that according to his sources, Doubs has been absent Thursday and Friday because he's unhappy with his season so far and wants to take some time away from the team to make his feelings known.

Now, this reporting is truly surprising because it really doesn't make sense with the season Doubs is having; starting all four of the Packers games so far in 2024, Doubs has the second-most yards (169), the second-most receptions (12), and the third most targets on the team through four weeks, coming in behind Jayden Reed across the board and behind Dontayvion Wicks in terms of targets. Considering neither Reed nor Wicks has started more than four games, and Doubs has clearly outplayed Christian Watson, one has to wonder where his issue comes from.

Now granted, maybe Doubs sees the writing on the wall. Maybe he sees that he will be extension eligible in a few months and wants to secure the bag he believes he deserves as a result. But when you consider Doubs is on pace for the most yards of his career, leads the team in wide receiver snaps, and has improved his yards-per-reception average by four, it's really hard to see what he's upset about unless someone within the Packers' organization let him know that Reed and Wicks are going to start moving forward.