Packers rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine was hyped up after a solid performance in Green Bay's win over the Rams in Week 9.

The Green Bay Packers have their defense to thank a lot for their successful venture in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, as they defeated the Los Angeles Rams at home, 20-3. Among the heroes on Green Bay's stop unit in that contest was rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine, who helped silence Rams wideout Puka Nacua.

Valentine knew the assignment and came into the game ready and confident, having spent time studying the competition.

“I’m here. Honestly,” Valentine said after the Packers' skid-snapping win over the Rams (h/t PackersNews.com). “I watch the film. I know what it is, and I’m here. I’m here to compete. He had a lot of hype coming into the game, and I took the challenge.”

Valentine, who was selected in the seventh round (232nd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Packers, also played as though he had a lot of people to prove that they were wrong to leave him on the board so late in the draft.

“It’s a forever chip on my shoulder,” Valentine added. “Because I just feel like it was a lot of people who aren’t better than me. I have a list of people in my phone who went before me. My thing is being the last one in my draft class standing. To be honest, I just feel like it’s not too bad for a seventh-round pick.”

Against the Rams, Valentine recorded two tackles and three passes defended. With Valentine helping out downfield, the Packers were able to limit Cooper Kupp and Nacua to only 48 and 32 receiving yards, respectively, on five receptions and 14 targets.