The Green Bay Packers are giving two rookies a shot in their secondary on Sunday against the L.A. Rams. The Packers are banged up on defense.

The Green Bay Packers are going deep into their roster to fill out spots in the secondary. The Packers plan to start two rookies on Sunday in their defensive backfield, per Packers reporter Bill Huber. Anthony Johnson Jr. and Carrington Valentine are late-round draft picks for Green Bay and will start for the team in their game against the Rams.

The Packers are banged up on defense. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is dealing with a back injury, and free safety Rudy Ford is nursing a calf. Valentine is expected to get the start at cornerback, while Johnson Jr. is getting his first NFL start at safety. Johnson Jr. hasn't logged a tackle in his NFL career and that may change on Sunday. Valentine enters the game with 13 tackles on the season, including a career high 8 tackles in a loss to the Denver Broncos on October 22.

Green Bay needs the two youngsters to step up and make some big plays. Valentine and Johnson Jr. are tasked with helping to stop a talented Rams receiving corps, including Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Green Bay enters the game with a 2-5 record and is a franchise that's not used to losing. The Packers have lost four in a row, and haven't won a game since September.

Valentine is a seventh round pick for the Packers from the University of Kentucky. Johnson Jr. was also selected in the seventh round of the 2023 draft and played his college ball at Iowa State.

Green Bay and Los Angeles kicked off at 1 Eastern. The Rams are 3-5 entering the game.