Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford gave fans quite the scare when he left their preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an arm injury. Fortunately, the issue doesn't seem serious.

Clifford, the no. 2 QB behind Jordan Love heading to the 2023 season, left Saturday's contest at the start of the fourth quarter due to the injury. According to the signal-caller himself, he sustained it while doing his QB sneak. His forearm and elbow got in “the clutter or everything” and it then started swelling, leading to his exit. He was then replaced by third-stringer Alex McGough.

Luckily, the 25-year-old quarterback shared that there is no damage in his arm and that he's feeling good. He also emphasized that there are “no worries” about his status moving forward, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Sean Clifford says he’s all good after leaving today’s game early with a right arm injury. Got banged up on his QB sneak. Everything checked out postgame. pic.twitter.com/y0wFYEaKVi — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 26, 2023

For what it's worth, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also played down Sean Clifford's injury. While he did exit the game against the Seahawks, it was apparently made in order to give McGough some playing time as well. According to LaFleur, Clifford would have stayed had it not been the fourthquarter.

“He's fine. What happened, we ran the quarterback sneak, I think he got hit on the elbow, just hit his funny bone. If it wouldn’t have been the fourth quarter, he would have stayed in the game. We wanted to give Alex some time, he's earned it,” LaFleur explained, via USA Today.

That is definitely music to the ears of Packers fans. It doesn't seem like there is anything to worry about Clifford's availability moving forward, and the team should be full ready as theye nter the post-Aaron Rodgers era.