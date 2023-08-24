The revamping of the Green Bay Packers' quarterbacks room is complete. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Thursday that Sean Clifford had won the right to backup starting quarterback Jordan Love to open the season.

“I think it’s safe to say Sean is our No. 2 quarterback,” LaFleur told Zach Kruse of USA TODAY Sports' Packers Wire.

The Packers coach was particularly impressed by Clifford's poise.

“A lot of it is just his mental makeup. You saw it in the Cincinnati game in terms of his ability to rebound. The game’s not too big for him.”

Clifford is the Packers' 2023 fifth-round draft pick out of Penn State. He started all 13 games last season for the Nittany Lions, leading the team to an 11-2 record, including a berth in the Rose Bowl. Clifford earned the offensive MVP that game, a 35-21 win over the Utah Utes. It was Penn State's first Rose Bowl win since 1995.

The Packers rookie has looked sharp in the preseason so far. In two games, he has a combined stat line of 33-for-45 for 345 yards. He has thrown a touchdown and two interceptions. Clifford's 345 passing yards trails only Cleveland Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has played one more game than Clifford.

Clifford cementing his role underscores the inexperience the Packers feature at the sport's most important position. Starter Jordan Love is a 2020 first-round pick. But he has had to sit behind longtime starter Aaron Rodgers until this season.

The Packers boldly traded away Rodgers to the Jets this offseason, signaling their faith in Love. And faith is just about all the team has to go on. Love has played in just 10 games since being drafted, with one start in 2021. He has attempted just 83 passes in his NFL career so far.