The Green Bay Packers were able to take the Detroit Lions down to the final whistle on Thursday Night Football in Week 14, but head coach Matt Fleur and Co. couldn't finish the job. The Packers fall to 9-4 in the ferocious NFC North.

The Packers secondary also took another major hit in the 34-31 loss, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN NFL Nation.

“Packers safety Javon Bullard was on crutches on his way out of the locker room after suffering a right ankle injury. The secondary is being decimated by injuries.”

Bullard has been making serious strides as one of the team's most exciting rookies on the defensive side of the football, earning 10 starts in 13 appearances, recording 74 tackles. The Packers will now be quite thin at strong safety if he's sidelined for their Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Packers dealing with a medley of blows to secondary

The Packers went into the Thursday night contest with the Lions already down two key secondary players because of injury. The defense's lockdown cornerback Jaire Alexander has been out with a knee injury, along with Corey Ballentine – who's provided stingy coverage for Green Bay across 11 appearances.

They started things off moving Bullard to the slot, and had fellow rookie Evan Williams occupying the safety void. The Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff, were able to connect on 32-of-41 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon stepped into a significant role on the outside, and he was able to come away with an interception in the second quarter that stunted the Lions' momentum. However, they were forced to make adjustments throughout the night after Williams exited with a concussion, which definitely shook up the rhythm they had going as the game proceeded.

The Packers have some ground to make up if they want to secure a Wild Card bid, and another loss to an NFC opponent could spell trouble.