The Green Bay Packers lost a heartbreaker to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. The Lions set a franchise record with their 11th straight win, thanks in large part to Dan Campbell’s fearless coaching. Detroit improved to 12-1 on the season with the 34-31 victory over Green Bay in Week 14.

The Packers’ demoralizing loss to their NFC North rivals elicited a blunt response from Matt LaFleur. Green Bay’s head coach told the team they’d “have to earn the right to potentially come back here,” per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky on X. Despite the obvious disappointment, LaFleur added, “I do think we have a good football team.”

The 9-4 Packers are a good football team. The Lions just happen to be a bit better than them. Detroit is now 2-0 against Green Bay this season, as the Packers lost their Week 9 home game to the Lions, 24-14.

In addition to a number of gutsy fourth down calls, Detroit dominated the first half as Jordan Love got off to the worst start of his career. Love was just 3/7 for 31 scoreless yards at halftime while the Lions held a 17-7 lead at the break.

Matt LaFleur and the Packers suffered a demoralizing defeat in Detroit

The fifth-year passer would heat up in the second half, finishing the game with 206 yards and a touchdown. But running back Josh Jacobs carried the Packers’ offense on Thursday night. The All-Pro RB scored three rushing touchdowns against the Lions.

Despite Jacobs’ efforts, Detroit proved too much for Green Bay to overcome. Lions’ wideout Tim Patrick scored his first touchdown in three years to give the team the lead in the third quarter. He enjoyed his trip to the end zone so much, he went back for more, catching a second score in the fourth quarter that gave Detroit a 31-28 lead.

Ultimately, Campbell’s unflappable faith in his players secured the victory. The Lions’ coach decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Packers’ 20-yard-line with 43 seconds remaining. Detroit picked up the first down, drained the clock and kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Green Bay is in third place in a highly competitive division. However, the team is still very much in the postseason picture. The Packers are currently the sixth seed in the NFC, giving them the second Wild Card berth. But based on LaFleur’s postgame comments, it’s obvious the coach believes the road to the Super Bowl goes through Detroit. The Packers might make it back to the Motor City but it’s unclear if the team is capable of beating the Lions.