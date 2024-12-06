The Green Bay Packers suffered a crushing loss on Thursday Night Football. Green Bay lost 34-31 to Detroit in a game that could have huge ramifications for the NFC North division race. One Packers defender was critical of the officiating in the game.

Packers defensive back Keisean Nixon was not pleased about the officiating on Thursday night. Nixon complained about a number of penalties sand non-calls during Thursday's big game.

“It was bullshit. I should be able to stand my ground,” Nixon said after the game, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. “Late in the game on the dig with St. Brown, I stood my ground, he pushed off and they didn't call it, so it's ticky-tacky, but they're at home, so we expect that.”

Nixon is referencing two separate plays here. First, he is upset about a crucial third-and-goal penalty from the first drive of the game. Nixon was called for illegal contact, which gave the Lions a new set of downs. On the first play, David Montgomery scored the first touchdown of the game.

The second play was a crucial second down play on the last drive of the game. During the play, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in a 17-yard reception that set the team up with one yard to go for a first down. Nixon complained that St. Brown pushed off on the route but it was not called a penalty.

Officiating in NFL games is always a touchy subject. Depending on which team you root for, it can be easy to view the same play as either a penalty or a good no-call.

Regardless, Packers fans are unlikely to forget this game, especially some of the plays that Nixon mentioned.

Matt LaFleur's blunt message to Packers players after tough TNF loss vs. Lions

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a blunt message for his team after Thursday's game.

LaFleur told his team that they would “have to earn the right to potentially come back here” according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. He added that “I do think we have a good football team.”

The Packers are 9-4 after Thursday's loss, which certainly puts them in the category of good football team. However, they failed to put together a full 60 minutes of good football. This is especially true of QB Jordan Love, who finished the first half with 31 passing yards.

The Packers made a heroic effort in the third quarter to get back into the game, outscoring the Lions 14-7. Unfortunately, they simply could not do enough to get the win.

“That’s exactly the kind of game we expected,” LaFleur said after the game per the Associated Press. “It was tough and it went back and forth. There were just a couple plays that didn’t go our way.”

Green Bay is still very much alive in the NFC playoff picture as a wild card team.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 15 game against the Seahawks.