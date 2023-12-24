Simone Biles is ready for the trolling to stop.

Simone Biles doesn’t want to hear it from the internet world about her husband's, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, recent comments that have gone viral. She’s so over it that the gold medal gymnast only has four words for the critics: “Are ya’ll done yet?”

If you’re not up to date on the Simone Biles husband drama, here’s a quick tutorial.

Biles has four Olympic gold medals and is arguably the greatest gymnast of all time. In 2020, she started dating current Packers defensive back Jonathan Owens, and the pair were engaged in 2022 and married in 2023.

In a recent episode of The Pivot podcast, Owens said that he “didn’t know who [Biles] was at the time” they started dating and that he didn’t really “pay attention” to gymnastics. He also said that he was the “catch” in the relationship.

The catch thing may have been a joke and not knowing who Biles was is something Owens has said on multiple occasions before. However, this one hit differently for some reason, and the internet was not happy.

In addition to many people attacking the Packers DB online, internet sleuths dug up old tweets from 2012 where Owens made comments about US gymnast Gabby Douglas, including a bad one about the then-16-year-old’s appearance.

Jonathan Owens was watching gabby Douglas on nbc in 2012 but didn’t know anything about Simone biles and gymnastics ? Lmao ok pic.twitter.com/QTH1AHS5FS — John (@iam_johnw) December 22, 2023

This tweet definitely proves Owens paid attention to gymnastics at one point and likely shows it’s unrealistic that he didn’t know who Simone Biles was when they started dating. Also, while Owens was also a teenager when he made those comments about Douglas, the fact that he tweeted them at all put his “catch” status in doubt for many.

Despite the drama, Biles seems unbothered by her husband’s comments and is not just waiting for the internet trolling to stop.