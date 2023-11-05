Rams star rookie Puka Nacua is expected to play amid Matthew Stafford's absence in Week 9 despite dealing with a knee injury.

The Los Angeles Rams' season started off stronger than anticipated, but it's looking an awful lot like their 2022 season. Last season, LA was battered by injuries to key players, including Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. Now, LA's offense is starting to lose some bite again with Stafford and breakout rookie Puka Nacua dealing with injuries.

Matthew Stafford was already ruled out for their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers. That's already a big blow for a team hurting for talent. Thankfully, Nacua will be available for the Rams despite his current injury, per Ian Rapoport. That's great news for LA as they try to climb out of the 3-5 hole they're in.

“Injury updates for today:

— While #Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) is not expected to play, WR Puka Nacua (knee) is slated to play.”

Nacua and Stafford aren't the only offensive players dealing with injury. Another breakout star in RB Kyren Williams is still on the injured reserve list. LA showed some promise early in the season thanks to Nacua and their defense balling out. Recently, though, the absence of Williams' efficient running has stymied the Rams offense.

With the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers gunning for the top of the NFC West, the Rams' best shot might be the Wild Card round. However, based on the talent of their roster and the quality of their opponents, that seems to be a long shot. LA could still make the playoffs, but if Stafford misses more time and Brett Rypien plays like a usual rookie, it will be a struggle. We'll see what they can do against another struggling team in the Packers in Week 9.