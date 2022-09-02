NFL
Packers’ Super Bowl champion Greg Jennings’ advice to rookie receivers ahead of debut
The Green Bay Packers’ receiver room will look a lot different and younger in the 2022 season. They lost two of their best veteran receivers in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the offseason. Now, they are turning to some young blood in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to help fill the void on offense.
Ahead of the 2022 season, a Packers legend gave some simple but important advice for the incoming rookie of the team. Greg Jennings, a member of Green Bay’s sole Super Bowl winning team with Aaron Rodgers in 2010, said that the most important thing for the rookies to learn is to catch the ball. Sounds like a stupidly simple concept, but Jennings explained it in detail. (via Mike Spofford)
“One of the No. 1 things … was catch the ball. I don’t care if I ran the wrong route, I don’t care what the defender did to disrupt me, at the end of the day I wanted him (Packers QB Aaron Rodgers) to know I was going to catch the ball. So that would be my advice.”
One of the more underrated but important traits for a wide receiver is his ability to catch the ball. It doesn’t matter if you’re the best route runner or the fastest man on the field. If you can’t catch a 50-50 ball, you aren’t going anywhere. That’s the point that the Packers legend was trying to emphasize.
So far, we’ve seen plenty of good things from the Packers rookies in the preseason. They’ll be going through a trial by fire in the 2022 season, but they have plenty of veteran hands to help them out. Randall Cobb and Allan Lazard are still there to help ease the pressure off the rookies.