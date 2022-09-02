The Green Bay Packers’ receiver room will look a lot different and younger in the 2022 season. They lost two of their best veteran receivers in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the offseason. Now, they are turning to some young blood in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to help fill the void on offense.

Ahead of the 2022 season, a Packers legend gave some simple but important advice for the incoming rookie of the team. Greg Jennings, a member of Green Bay’s sole Super Bowl winning team with Aaron Rodgers in 2010, said that the most important thing for the rookies to learn is to catch the ball. Sounds like a stupidly simple concept, but Jennings explained it in detail. (via Mike Spofford)