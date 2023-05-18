The Green Bay Packers will open up a new era in franchise history in the 2023 season. With the Packers’ call to trade Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, they will hand the keys to the offense over to Jordan Love.

Every player on the offensive side of the ball will play an instrumental role in Love’s upcoming first season as the starting quarterback of the Packers. For Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans wants the two to make life easier for Love by simply being leaders on offense.

“Making sure they’re on point with their own jobs and being leaders so that he doesn’t have to worry about taking on the brunt of those things,” Sirmans said during a press conference on Thursday.

On Jones’ part, he has watched Love wait for his chance to be named Green Bay’s starting quarterback. The veteran running back aims to help him out in any way that he can in the 2023 campaign.

“He believes in himself, he cares about everybody around him, and we’ve seen him just come in consistently and just work, work, work,” Jones said during a press conference last week. “He did it the right way, he waited his time, and you never heard one peep or complaint out of him.

“He has everyone’s full respect, and we’re all going to go lay it out on the line for him.”

Love knows the pressure that comes with being a starting quarterback in the NFL, and he is aiming to make the most out of this golden opportunity with Green Bay.

“No matter where you’re gonna be at, it’s gonna be pressure,” Love said during a press conference last week. “You’re an NFL quarterback. There’s only so many of you so everyone’s watching you. Everyone’s watching every move you make on the field.

“So, it’s pressure, but that’s what comes with the position. That’s what I signed up for, that’s what I knew I was getting myself into, and it comes down to me just making the most of that.”

There sure is much anticipation for the Packers’ upcoming OTAs. Day 1 of Green Bay’s OTAs schedule is set for May 22.