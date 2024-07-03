The Green Bay Packers are coming into this season with lofty expectations after showing out last year behind young quarterback Jordan Love who took a step forward in his development. To help out Love and the rest of the offense, the Packers would go out and sign star running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract as in the short time he has been with the franchise, he has seen what his new quarterback is capable of doing on the field.

In an interview with NFL Network, Jacobs would talk to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo about the state of Green Bay and where he seems them heading after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. He would talk about Love multiple times, even saying that with all the traits he has, he has the making “to be a superstar in this league.”

“To me, just from what I've seen, he has all the traits and all the tools to be a superstar in this league,” Jacobs said. “I think that as he keeps continuing to play and gets experience and becomes more confident in his abilities and what he can do, he's going to be the next superstar in this league, for sure.”

Jacobs believes “sky is the limit” with Packers offense led by Love

Love really has one season under his belt as he sat the first two to learn under former Packers star and current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, this past season was electric as he threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions as the added Jacobs believes the “sky is the limit” for the team this upcoming season as he doubles down on Love calling him “special.”

“I honestly think the sky is the limit in this offense,” Jacobs said. “Obviously, with having a special guy in Jordan Love, you know, and having a good offensive line and some good receivers out there makes it a lot easier for me, but just to be able to see the game plan and things that they want me to do this year, the things that they're allowing me to do, I just think it's going to be a special year.”

Jacobs talks the benefit of having a player as “special” like Love

For what Jacobs is looking forward to doing with the Packers is being more involved in the passing game as the most he has caught in a season was in 2022 where he had 53 catches for 400 yards. He believes that can be improved while also trusting him in picking up protections and to be a do-it-all running back.

“Just to be able to come out and actually show that I can catch the ball more,” Jacobs said. “Not just that but trusting me enough to be able to pick up protections. It's just so special when you got a guy like Jordan Love back there, and you can't really just load the box every play, and you make defenses decide what they want to stop. I think that's going to be the biggest help for me this year.”

Jacobs wants to cement legacy with Green Bay

Jacobs has been a dynamic running back in the league ever since he was drafted with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. Now that he is 26-years old, he wants to be part of a winning franchise and cement a legacy for himself which the Packers could be the perfect team to do it since they are on the rise and coming off of a playoff victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I can honestly say that as I'm getting older and I'm playing longer, I have a real goal of legacy,” he said. “I think that's a big thing – wanting to play in important games, play in the playoffs, make a deep run and, you know, play in that game if we get there. That's big for me. I think that's the most important thing.”

“I'm one of the oldest guys on the team,” Jacobs continued. “I don't take that really lightly. Coming in and you're seeing these guys, especially these young receivers on the cusp of being a players in this league, and being the face and being in a household staple, and being able to help guide them and teach them little things about what I do or what I see to help them elevate their game to the next level. I think that's a part of the reason why they brought me in here.”

A Jacobs and Davante Adams pairing on Packers?

Despite being in a new opportunity, he still roots for the Raiders except for when they eventually play them according to NFL.com, even still having connections with former teammate and funny enough, former Packers receiver Davante Adams. Jacobs also addresses how through text message, he sent Adams an eye-balls looking sideways emoji when he signed with Green Bay to see if he will follow him there since the star receiver was in trade rumors, but Jacobs says it wasn't that deep.,

“Me and Davante, you got to understand the relationship we have,” Jacobs said. “We joke around with each other a lot. We talk about certain things. Basically, when I sent him the eyeballs, it was more so about how crazy life works out. He leaves there and goes to the Raiders, and I'm going there. That's kind of just what we was talking about.”

Jacobs talks about what Green Bay means to him

As for his possible production with the Packers, Jacobs is looking to have another great season on the ground, hopefully like in 2022 where he ran for 1,653 yards which he led the league. So far, he is enjoying the atmosphere in Green bay calling it “peaceful.”

“It's so quiet, it's peaceful,” he said. “Every time I think about (Green Bay), I just think football; I think about locking in, I think about perfecting my craft. Hopefully, everything I do this year and (have) been doing this offseason pays off.”

The Packers are hoping to build off of last season where they went 9-8 which put them second in the NFC North as despite a great win against the Cowboys in the wild card as said before, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. They start the upcoming season in Sao Paulo, Brazil as they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept 6.