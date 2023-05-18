Tom Clements returned to the Green Bay Packers organization last year to serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. He put an end to his retirement to have another opportunity to win a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately for Clements, this did not come to fruition, as Green Bay failed to clinch a playoff spot in the NFC after it finished regular season play with an 8-9 record.

Clements could have decided to call it a career after it was made clear that Rodgers would not return to the Packers for the 2023 season, but he opted not to do so in order to continue to work with the team’s new starting quarterback in Jordan Love.

“Well, that was the initial reason I came back, a chance to win another Super Bowl, coach Aaron,” Clements said during a press conference on Thursday. “But I came back and enjoyed it, enjoyed working with Jordan and Danny Etling.

“And any time you can coach a guy, and you think you can help him, and it looks like you’ve helped him a little bit, that’s gratifying.”

The Packers will call on Love to anchor the offense in the 2023 campaign after they elected to trade Rodgers to the New York Jets last month. Love has featured in a mere 10 games in his ongoing run with the Packers, where he recorded three touchdown passes.

With what Clements has so far seen from Love, he believes that there is much potential in what the third-year quarterback can accomplish in the 2023 season.

“He can throw the ball, No. 1, which you need to do in the NFL,” Clements said. “He’s athletic, he can move around, buy time, and he’s intelligent, and he generally makes good decisions. He at this point just needs to play and work on processing information, making quick decisions, then getting it to the right guy.

“But he has all the qualities that you’re looking for in a guy to be successful.”

Clements will get an opportunity to once again work with Love in the Packers’ upcoming OTAs. Green Bay will hold Day 1 of its OTAs schedule on May 22.