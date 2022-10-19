‘Unfamiliar territory’: Aaron Jones, Packers befuddled by offensive ineptitude

The Green Bay Packers start to the 2022 season has been wildly disappointing, and a big reason for their woes is because of their offensive struggles. It has left everyone confused as to how things have gotten to this point, including star running back Aaron Jones.

Jones has been looking to get more involved in the offense as Aaron Rodgers and the passing game struggles to get going, but so far he’s been underutilized by head coach Matt LaFleur for whatever reason. This is the first time in years that the Packers offense has looked this bad, and it’s something Jones has never seen in his time with the team. When asked about the state of the offense, Jones offered a quick response that sums things up pretty well.

“This is unfamiliar territory.” – Aaron Jones, ESPN

Jones is right in saying this isn’t a place the Packers are used to finding themselves in. In the 15 years that Aaron Rodgers has been Green Bay’s starting quarterback, this is easily the worst their offense has looked. There have been times where they have struggled because Rodgers is out or playing injured, but Rodgers is in good shape and on the field. That hasn’t prevented the team from struggling, though.

Through six games, the Packers are searching for answers that they haven’t been able to come up with yet. An easy solution would seemingly be to get Aaron Jones and his backfield partner AJ Dillon more involved, and despite saying they would do just that, the Packers only ran the ball 19 times with this duo in their Week 6 loss to the New York Jets.

Whatever the solution may be, the Packers will need to find it fast. Otherwise, they are at serious risk of missing the playoffs, considering they are already two games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. There is still time for them to figure things out, but they need to start finding solutions sooner rather than later.