The Green Bay Packers did not have a nice Week 4 of NFL action. The Jordan Love-led squad just could not advance the ball enough against the Detroit Lions. Jared Goff was more efficient in running plays and got the best out of their secondary. The Packers quarterback outlined what improvements they hope to make before they face off against the Las Vegas Raiders, via Jason Hirschhorn of SB Nation.

“It's not not trusting the protection. They have a good D-line. We didn't do good enough,” the Packers quarterback said after their 20 to 34 loss against the Raiders.

Jordan Love only completed 23 of his 36 attempted passes which was not a great showing for their offense. He also threw two interceptions. His touchdown in the second half started to get the offense going but it was too late to make a rally from behind.

His suggestion to fix the offense after the Packers could not control the game? Be more in sync with one another, “It takes all 11.”

But, Love did not go out to just point fingers in his latest statement. He also took a large part of the blame after not being able to decide faster in the pocket, “It's not just the O-line. It's me not getting the ball out quick enough on some plays.”

Another main talking point was that their plays were more than expected by the Lions' secondary. They passed for 203 yards while also rushing for 27 of them. Will they be able to bounce back into the win column against the Raiders?