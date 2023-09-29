Do the Detroit Lions have the Green Bay Packers' number? Over the last two years, the Lions have consistently given Green Bay trouble when they play. In fact, last season, it was Detroit that eliminated the Packers from playoff contention in Aaron Rodgers' final season in Green Bay. Now, in their first meeting this season, the men from Motown came into Lambeau and just destroyed the home team.

It was an embarrassing display from the Packers, who came out flat to start the game and never fully recovered. After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur praised the Lions for their effort while noting the problems the team encountered in the game, per Kevin Patra.

“Give Detroit a lot of credit. They came in and whooped us pretty good,” LaFleur said after the loss. “…I think any time you go out there and you can't effectively run the football and conversely can't stop the run, that's a recipe for losing football and that's what happened tonight. Give Detroit credit. We knew they were a tough opponent, but they manhandled us really in every phase.”

LaFleur also said that he was proud of the team's effort after halftime, and that they had a chance to come back during the third quarter. However, a brutal penalty on Quay Walker turned three points into seven, and the Packers were completely buried at that point. The Packers were not able to recover from that, even after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Packers now fall to 2-2 for the season. This also marks the second straight game where Green Bay found themselves in a deep hole due to early game blunders. Against a much more talented team like the Lions, though, the team couldn't get away with their slow star.