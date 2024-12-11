ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Seahawks host the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football! It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Packers-Seahawks prediction and pick.

Packers-Seahawks Last Game – Matchup History

The Packers beat the Seahawks back in 2021, 17-0.

Overall Series: The Packers lead the all-time series 15-9.

Here are the Packers-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Seahawks Odds

Green Bay Packers: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -156

Seattle Seahawks: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Packers-Seahawks

Time: 8:20 PM ET/5:20 PM PT

TV: NBC

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Green Bay is coming off a tough loss against the Detroit Lions, but they are still playing good football. They are 9-4 on the season, and they hold a playoff spot heading into this week. The best part of their game is their ability to force turnovers. The Packers have the sixth-highest turnover differential and the fourth-most takeaways. Geno Smith has thrown 12 interceptions this season, which is the third-most in the NFL. If the Packers can force some turnovers, they will be in good shape Sunday night.

Jordan Love is having a good season himself. He is seventh in the NFL in passing touchdowns, and 12th in passing yards per game. Love is coming off a tough start against the Lions, but he was able to bounce back in the second half of that game and almost bring them all the way back. Before that game, he was able to lead the Packers to three straight wins. If Love can have a good game, they will be able to win.

The Packers have played well in their last three wins. Yes, they lost to the Lions, but they scored 31 points. That made three straight games in which the Packets have scored at least 30 points. They had big games against the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins. They are averaging 33 points per game and 337.0 yards. If Green Bay can continue to score, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seahawks are on a four-game win streak. Three of those games were divisional games, and the other was against the New York Jets. In those three games, the Seahawks have been dominant on defense. They have allowed more than 18 points just one time in those four games, and they allowed just 21 points in that game. Seattle is playing some great football right now, and if they can keep it up, they will be in good shape.

Seattle has to keep up on offense. Yes, Geno Smith has thrown a lot of interceptions, but he is second in the NFL in passing yards, third in passing yards per game, and fifth in completion percentage. Smith loves to sling the ball, and he is never going to stop. Green Bay is averages less than three sacks per game, and they allow the eighth-highest completion percentage. Geno Smith has an opportunity to have a good game Sunday night, and the Seahawks need it.

Seattle was missing Kenneth Walker last week, and his outlook is not looking great for Sunday night. However, Zach Charbonnet is a great backup. Charbonnet is coming off an excellent game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the Seahawks will need him to continue that. Charbonnet has scored seven touchdowns on 97 carries. He is also fantastic in the passing game. If Charbonnet can have another good game on Sunday night, the Seahawks are going to add to their NFC West divisional lead.

Final Packers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

I like what the Seahawks have done lately, but the Packers are a good team. Still, I will be taking the Seahawks to cover the spread.

Final Packers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seahawks +2.5 (-102)