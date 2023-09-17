The San Diego Padres are taking their three game win strak on the road as they take on the Oakland Athletics. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Padres-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Padres have outscored the Athletics 13-5 in the two games this series. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with four hits, including a double. Fernando Tatis Jr has three hits to be second on the team in that category. Tatis and Jose Azocar are the two home run hitters in this series for the Padres. On the mound, San Diego has struck out 20 batters in the two games, and they have just a 1.06 WHIP.

The Athletics have just 14 hits in the two games. Zack Gelof, Tony Kemp, and Lawrence Butler have two hits each in the two games played. Gelof, Shea Langeliers, and Brent Rooker have homered in the series. On the mound, the Athletics have struck out 18, but walked 16. They have a 1.83 WHIP.

Here are the Padres-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Athletics Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+100)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Padres vs. Athletics

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Nick Martinez started the season in the rotation for the Padres. He has not gone longer than three innings in a game since then, though. However, he is conditioned to do so. Martinez is capable of going four or five innings in this start. If he can have a good start, and pass the game to the bullpen up a few runs, the Padres will cover the spread.

The Athletics have a rookie making his MLB debut in this game. He is a good pitcher with a lot of potential, however he has his flaws. One of those flaws is his command. Boyle has walked 93 batters in 117 1/3 innings in the Minor Leagues this season. The Padres need to be patient at the plate and take their walks. If they can do that, they will put a lot of pressure on the rookie. This will lead to San Diego covering the spread.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Boyle has a bit of a walk problem. He does a lot of good, though. In those innings, Boyle has allowed opponents to hit just .201 off him, and he has struck out 168. His strikeout and opponent batting numbers are great, so Boyle has that going for him. If he can find a way to control the zone a little better, he will help the Athletics cover the spread.

Martinez has been decent this season, but he has been bad on the road. Opponents are batting over .300 off him when he is on the road, and his ERA is much higher. The Athletics are not a good offensive team, but they have a decent matchup here. If they can put up a few runs off Martinez early, they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Padres-Athletics Prediction & Pick

I have said this so many times this season, and nothing will change. I am never going to bet on the Athletics. Oakland is not a good team, and that has been the same all season. I am going to take the Padres to win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Padres-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+100), Under 9 (-122)