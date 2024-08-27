ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Diego Padres are at Busch Stadium to take on the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Padres-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Padres-Cardinals Projected Starters

Dylan Cease vs. Miles Mikolas

Dylan Cease (12-10) with a 3.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 154.2 innings pitched, 193K/51BB, .200 oBA

Last Start: vs. New York Mets: Loss, 6.1 innings, 9 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 15 starts, 3.69 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 83 innings pitched, 99K/30BB, .189 oBA

Miles Mikolas (8-10) with a 5.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 144 innings pitched, 99K/23BB, .279 oBA

Last Start: vs. Milwaukee Brewers: No Decision, 6 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 5.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 66.2 innings pitched, 46K/11BB, .273 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Cardinals Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -142

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Padres vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dylan Cease is one of the best pitchers in the MLB when he is on. He has been on since the beginning of July. In 10 starts during that span, Cease has 56.1 innings pitched, 37 hits allowed, 58 strikeouts, and he has a 2.71 ERA. Cease needs to keep pitching as he has been if the Padres want to win this game. It would not be surprising to see Cease go six or seven strong innings against the Cardinals Tuesday night. Doing this would help lead the Padres to a win.

The Padres are leading the MLB in batting average. They have also struck out the least amount of times in the MLB. They are facing a pitcher that tends to be very hittable at times in this one. In fact, Mikolas has allowed 25 hits through 19.2 innings this month. Mikolas lets opposing hitters hit the ball hard off him, and the Padres are going to take advantage of that.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miles Mikolas, as mentioned, can get a little hittable. He has struggled this month, and the Padres are a good team. However, Mikolas started against the Padres all the way back in April. In that game, Mikolas allowed just two runs over six innings pitched, and led the Cardinals to a win over the Padres. That is the type of start Mikolas needs to have in this game. If he can throw six strong innings Tuesday night, the Cardinals will be able to win.

St. Louis has to get Cease out of the game early in this one. Cease will run his pitch count up, so the Cardinals just have to work the counts. In fact, Cease has a 8.2 walk percentage this season, which is why is pitch count tends to get high. If the Cardinals can take their walks and work the counts, they will be able to keep this game within striking distance.

Final Padres-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Dylan Cease has been good lately, and I am expecting that to continue in this game. The Cardinals have been struggling, and I do not see that changing. I am going to take the Padres to win this game straight up on the road.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Padres-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-142)