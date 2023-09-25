The San Diego Padres are on the road to take on the San Francisco Giants for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Padres-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Padres have won nine of their last 10 games, and they have risen to third in the NL West division. San Diego is not technically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but it is going to happen within the next couple of games. The Padres have won six of the 10 games played against the Giants this season. In those games, the Padres are batting .296, and they have hit 21 home runs, and they have scored 60 total runs. Juan Soto has hit six of those home runs, and he also leads the team with 14 hits. On the mound, the Padres have a 3.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 9.6 K/9 against the Giants. Five of their 10 starts have been quality.

The Giants have the same record as the Padres, so they are in the same boat. They are not eliminated from the playoffs yet, but they will be soon. The Giants have not been playing well, and they have lost eight of their last 10 games. Over the weekend, the Giants lost three of four against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Against the Padres this season, the Giants are batting .225 with 14 home runs, and 41 total runs scored. Mike Yastrzemski leads the team with three home runs. On the mound, the Giants have a 6.07 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, and 8.4 K/9 against San Diego. The Giants do not have a quality start in any game against the Padres this season.

Blake Snell will get the ball for the Padres. Logan Webb will take the mound for the Giants.

Here are the Padres-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Giants Odds

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+142)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 7 (+100)

Under: 7 (-122)

How To Watch Padres vs. Giants

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Blake Snell has a fantastic chance to win the National League Cy Young award this season. He has a 2.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 227 strikeouts in 174 innings pitched. Two of his starts this season have come against the Giants, and Snell has been lights out. In two starts against the Giants, Snell has thrown 12 innings, allowed just six hits, struck out 19, and he has not allowed a run against San Francisco. Snell has been very difficult to hit all season, and the Giants should have some more trouble with Snell in this game too. If Snell can have another good game against the Giants, the Padres will cover the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Logan Webb has been a workhorse for the Giants this season. Surprisingly, Webb does not have a start against the Padres this season. However, he has been very good at home this season. In 15 home starts, Webb has a 2.37 ERA, and opponents are batting just .227 off him. He has also given up less home run at Oracle Park, so he does do much better at home this season. If Webb can have a good game at home, and keep the Padres to just one or two runs, the Giants will cover the spread. San Francisco has a tough matchup with Snell being the opposing pitcher, so Webb needs to have a good game in this one.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick

This game should be close, and I would not be surprised to see the under hit in this game. The Giants are the underdogs in this game, and I am going to take them for that reason. San Francisco should be able to keep this game close with Webb on the mound.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5 (-176), Under 7 (-122)