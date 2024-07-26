Dylan Cease shocked the baseball world on Thursday when he twirled a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals. Cease had been on a roll coming into this game for the San Diego Padres, but he took things to another level with this spectacular outing against the Nationals. And in the process, his National League Cy Young odds got quite a big boost.

With this no-hitter in the books, Cease's numbers in his first year with the Padres look quite strong (10-8, 3.50 ERA, 168 K, 0.99 WHIP). In his last three starts, he hasn't given up a single earned run, while striking out 30 batters over 22 innings of work. Cease's Cy Young odds have jumped all the way up to +3600 as a result after he entered his start against the Nationals with +10000 odds to take home the award.

Dylan Cease a dark horse in the NL Cy Young race

Cease still has a lot of work to do if he wants to take home the Cy Young, but he's been on fire over his last three starts, and if he can keep that up, could seriously end up winning the award. As of right now, it seems like Chris Sale, Zack Wheeler, and Paul Skenes are ahead of him in the race, but considering how good Cease has been as of late, his candidacy has to start getting taken more seriously.

Throwing a no-hitter is a rare feat, so it's not much of a surprise to see that Cease has taken a big jump in the Cy Young standings. The Padres are certainly thrilled that he has been absolutely dealing for them as of late, and while +3600 odds are very long, the way Cease has been pitching as of late, he could continue to move up the board in this race. As a result, it looks like San Diego's ace could very well be inserting his name into the Cy Young discussion.