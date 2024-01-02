Could Robert Osuna return the major leagues one day?

The San Diego Padres had the opportunity to sign former Toronto Blue Jay pitcher Roberto Osuna in 2023. Osuna spent seven seasons in the MLB before going overseas to play. He decided to stay with the SoftBank Hawks of the NPB in Japan. However, he recounted the opportunity he had with San Diego before making his final decision.

Financial stability played a role in Osuna's choice between the Padres and the NPB

Osuna signed a lucrative four-year deal worth approximately $27 million with the SoftBank Hawks of the Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB) in November 2023. He explained why staying in Japan was the best decision for him:

“Thank God they offered me a 4-year contract. I was personally looking for economic stability. The proposal from Japan was more interesting, and I decided to stay. I am happy with the result I have obtained,” Osuna said, per Línea Directa.

The talented relief pitcher also revealed he had an offer from the Padres. He reportedly met with San Diego six times. The opportunity enticed Osuna, but the difference in pay was the deal-breaker.

“But I tell you, when you weigh the taxes of the United States and those of Japan, the salary and that of type of thing, Japan was better for me,” the Falcons star said.

Roberto Osuna seems content with his decision to stay in the NPB. Still, he has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the major leagues toward the end of his career.

Perhaps the ex-Blue Jays pitcher will sign with San Diego before he “lowers the curtain” on his professional run.