The San Diego Padres are across the country to take on the Baltimore Orioles Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Padres-Orioles Projected Starters

Adam Mazur vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Adam Mazur (1-3) with a 7.84 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 31 innings pitched, 21K/19BB, .306 oBA

Last Start: vs. Seattle Mariners: Loss, 4.2 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 3 starts, 4.61 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 13.2 innings pitched, 10K/10BB, .250 oBA

Grayson Rodriguez (12-4) with a 3.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 105.2 innings pitched, 120K/33BB, .238 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Win, 6 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 3.14 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 48.2 innings pitched, 52K/13BB, .227 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Orioles Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +168

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Padres vs. Orioles

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, MASN

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, MASN

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres have to match the Orioles offensively in this game. San Diego is one of the top offensive teams in the MLB though. They are at the top of the MLB in batting average, and slugging percentage, and they do not strikeout much at all. The Padres are going to make a lot of contact, which could get Rodriguez into some trouble. If the Padres can find a few barrels in this game, they will put themselves in a good position to win.

Adam Mazur is taking the mound, and he has struggled this season. However, he is much better on the road according to his stats. The good news for the Padres is Mazur does not have to go deep into this game. Dylan Cease threw his first career no-hitter Thursday night, so the Padres have a very fresh bullpen. As long as Mazur can get through three or four clean innings, the Padres should be able to handle business with their bullpen.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Grayson Rodriguez is having a very good first full year in the big leagues. He has thrown plenty of innings up to this point, he gets a lot of strikeouts and keeps his walks down. This month alone, Rodriguez has struck out 31 batters in 23.1 innings pitched. He is 3-1 in July, and has one bad start against the New York Yankees. In his other three starts, Rodriguez has combined for 17.1 innings pitched, 11 hits allowed, 2.60 ERA, and 24 strikeouts. If he can have another game like any of those three, the Orioles will be able to win this game.

The Orioles have one of the better offenses in the MLB. They are top-10 in batting average, and they have hit the most home runs by a large margin. Along with that, the Orioles have a high barrel percentage and average exit velocity. Baltimore should be able to continue their great offensive play in this game. If the opposing pitcher is not careful, the Orioles will have a big day at the plate.

Final Padres-Orioles Prediction & Pick

For this game, I am going to take the Orioles to win straight up. Their offense is very good, which it has been all season. Grayson Rodriguez has pitched well this month, though, and that gives me confidence to bet on the Orioles on Friday night.

Final Padres-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-200)