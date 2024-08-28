ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michael King heads to the mound for the San Diego Padres as they visit the St. Louis Cardinals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Padres-Cardinals Projected Starters

Michael King vs. Sonny Gray

Michael King (11-7) with a 3.14 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: King went five innings in his last start, giving up three hits, three walks, and a home run. He would surrender five runs, but just one earned, as he took the loss to the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: King is 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 13 starts on the road this year. He also has a .213 opponent batting average on the road.

Sonny Gray (11-9) with a 4.07 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Gray went six innings last time out, giving up seven hits, two walks, and two home runs. He would allow five runs in a loss to the Twins.

2024 Home Splits: Gray is 7-5 in 13 starts at home with a 2.72 ERA and a .206 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Cardinals Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -104

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Padres vs. Cardinals

Time: 2:15 PM ET/ 11:15 AM PT

TV: SDPA/BSMW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are ninth in runs scored, while sitting first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. Jurickson Proctor has been solid this year. He is hitting .287 on the year with a .384 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 77 runs scored. Manny Machado has also been having a great year. He is hitting .272 on the year with a .324 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 78 RBIs and 65 runs scored. Jake Cronenworth rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .245 this year with a .320 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 75 RBIs and 63 runs scored.

Jurickson Profar has been great as of late. He is hitting .280 in the last week with two home runs and six RBIs while scoring four times in the last week. Manny Machado has also been solid. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .429 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and four RBIs in the last week. Rounding out the top bats as of late is Kyle Higashioka. He is hitting .267 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. The Padres have hit .263 in the last week with 32 runs scored in seven games.

Current Padres have 63 career at-bats against Sonny Gray. They have hit .349 against him. Jurickson Profar is 2-10 with a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Manny Machado is 11-30 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks, and seven RBIs.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are 24th in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Alec Burelson leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .278 this year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 72 RBIs while scoring 60 times yearly. Brendan Donovan is also hitting well. He is hitting .266 on the year with a .332 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs, 56 RBIs, and has scored 53 times. Nolan Arenado rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .269 with a .322 on-base percentage this year. He has 14 home runs with 60 RBIs while scoring 54 times this year.

Nolan Arenado has been great in the last week. He is hitting .308 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Lars Nootbar has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .227 in the last week with a .320 on-base percentage. He has four RBIs and two runs scored. Masyn Winn rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .423 in the last week with three RBIs and four runs scored. The Cardinals have hit .264 in the last week with 26 runs scored in six games.

Current Cardinals have four at-bats against Michael King. They are one-for-four against him. Paul Goldschmidt has the only hit in one at-bat against King.

Final Padres-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Michael King has been solid as of late. In August he had a 1.82 ERA and a 2.45 ERA this month. Overall, he is seventh in ERA and eighth in WHIP in the majors. Meanwhile, Sonny Gray has been struggling as of late. The Twins have lost five of the last six games he has started, including Gray losing his last three starts. Further, the Padres are the better-hitting team overall and as of late. Take the Padres in the last week.

Final Padres-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-104)