It is a massive game in the MLB tonight with two division rivals, the Padres and Dodgers, meeting in a winner-take-all Game 5 in the NLDS. Playoff baseball is incredible and this series has proven to be amazing. We're here to share our MLB odds series and make some props predictions for the massive Padres-Dodgers Game 5 of the NLDS.

We will talk about our picks for the best props to take in Game 5, so hits, home runs, and total strikeouts by some of the biggest stars in baseball.

Here are the MLB Postseason Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Padres-Dodgers Props:

Fernando Tatis Jr. to hit a home run (+290)

Shohei Ohtani to get 2+ hits (+180)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto to get over 3.5 strikeouts (-112)

Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run:

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been a star for the San Diego Padres. He had a .276 batting average, 21 home runs, 49 RBIs, and a .833 OPS this season. In the postseason, he has 11 hits, seven RBIs, and four home runs. He has been lights out during this postseason run for the San Diego Padres and every hit of his has carried weight. He starts the offense up and gets the rest of the Padres ready to go. He is the best slugger on this team for the postseason. Machado, Profar, and Merrill are stars in their own right, but Tatis gets the offense going. He is the key and should have a great chance of hitting a home run against Yamamoto or the Dodgers bullpen later on in the game.

Shohei Ohtani to Get 2+ Hits:

Shohei Ohtani has been unbelievable this season. He is due for a big game because he only has 4 total hits during this postseason run. During the regular season, Ohtani had a .310 batting average, 54 home runs, 59 stolen bases, 130 RBIs, and a 1.036 OPS. He had a record-breaking season this year and it seems like we are waiting for the big game this postseason. He has four hits, one home run, and four RBIs. The Dodgers go as he goes this season and it comes down to this massive game. Yu Darvish is the pitcher for San Diego and he has been solid this season, but I still like Ohtani in this game to get at least two, probably more hits in this spot back home in Los Angeles.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto to get Over 3.5 Strikeouts:

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a great season in his first season with the Dodgers. He had a 7-2 record, a 3.00 ERA, and a 1.11 WHIP. However, he struggled when he started his only other game this postseason. He pitched three innings, and allowed five runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout. He is due for a better game because of the solid season he had. This game is going to be close, but Yamamoto should be a difference-maker for the Dodgers. Expect the Dodgers to put him in situations where he can succeed and he can hit over this number in strikeouts against a great offensive lineup for San Diego.

Final Prediction:

These bets should all have great chances of hitting. Tatis has carried the Padres this postseason and the Dodgers are due for good games with their big acquisitions from the offseason in both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. This should be a great game and expect these two division rivals to give us an instant classic.